4 people, including firefighter, treated for non-life-threatening injuries after fire in Richmond Hill, Queens
NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt, including a firefighter, when a fire broke out Saturday in Queens.
The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. inside the kitchen of a multi-story home on 108th Street near Park Lane South in Richmond Hill.
Fire officials said three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, along with one firefighter.
Firefighters had the flames under control about an hour later.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
