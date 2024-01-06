4 people, including firefighter, treated for non-life-threatening injuries after fire in Richmond Hill, Queens

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt, including a firefighter, when a fire broke out Saturday in Queens.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. inside the kitchen of a multi-story home on 108th Street near Park Lane South in Richmond Hill.

Fire officials said three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, along with one firefighter.

Firefighters had the flames under control about an hour later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.