4 people, including firefighter, treated for non-life-threatening injuries after fire in Richmond Hill, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt, including a firefighter, when a fire broke out Saturday in Queens.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. inside the kitchen of a multi-story home on 108th Street near Park Lane South in Richmond Hill.

Fire officials said three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, along with one firefighter. 

Firefighters had the flames under control about an hour later. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 2:36 PM EST

