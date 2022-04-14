4-month-old found safe in Queens after car is stolen with child in it
NEW YORK - Police have found a 4-month-old child that was in a stolen car.
The car, a 2011 Toyota Camry, was found abandoned in Hollis, Queens.
Police believe the thief stole the car and there was a baby inside it around 8:34 a.m. at 190-1 Hollis Avenue.
Police believe the car was idling with the baby inside.
The baby and car were recovered at 99th Avenue and 195th Street around 9:15 a.m.
A search is on for the suspect.
