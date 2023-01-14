4 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in New York

Mega Millions players hope for some luck on Friday the 13th

NEW YORK -- Four second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, in the Jan. 13 Mega Millions drawing were sold in New York, the lottery said Saturday.

The winning tickets were sold in Long Island City, Manhattan, Newburgh and Plainview.

The winning numbers were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and a Mega Ball of 14.

A ticket purchased in Maine won the $1.35 billion jackpot, the fourth-largest lottery prize ever, and the second-largest in Mega Millions history after the game went three months without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.