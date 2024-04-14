Watch CBS News
Local News

4 injured, including firefighter, in Manhattan high-rise fire, FDNY says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

4 injured, including firefighter, in Manhattan high-rise fire, FDNY says
4 injured, including firefighter, in Manhattan high-rise fire, FDNY says 00:43

NEW YORK -- A fire at a high-rise apartment building in Gramercy on Sunday injured at least four people, including a firefighter.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Waterside Plaza. The FDNY said the fire started on the sixth floor of the 40-story high-rise.

A 51-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

"We came in and it was heavy smoke on arrival, heavy fire. The door was left open and our units were able to secure the door and put water on the fire. So it was a tough job for our units but they did a great job and were able to get the fire out," FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Barvels said.

A 49-year-old man was also treated for minor injuries at the scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 11:56 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.