4 injured, including firefighter, in Manhattan high-rise fire, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- A fire at a high-rise apartment building in Gramercy on Sunday injured at least four people, including a firefighter.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Waterside Plaza. The FDNY said the fire started on the sixth floor of the 40-story high-rise.

A 51-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

"We came in and it was heavy smoke on arrival, heavy fire. The door was left open and our units were able to secure the door and put water on the fire. So it was a tough job for our units but they did a great job and were able to get the fire out," FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Barvels said.

A 49-year-old man was also treated for minor injuries at the scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.