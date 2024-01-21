4 injured in early Sunday morning Queens Village house fire

NEW YORK -- Fire ripped through a two-story home in Queens Village on Sunday morning, sending four people to the hospital.

Witnesses told CBS New York's Lori Bordonaro one man jumped from the second floor to escape the flames.

"It took the house real quick," Marco Donadio said.

Donadio said he saw smoke coming from his neighbor's home on Springfield Boulevard and knew there wasn't much time.

"When I went outside. I could see Mr. Mohammed, the owner of the house, screaming for help," Donadio said.

Donadio called 911 and immediately helped the kids who had safely escaped through the front door.

"The kids, we gave blankets to socks, shoes, stuff so they could go in the ambulance," Donadio said.

"The man, I heard he jumped from the back window but he got scratches and all that , but he's okay, thank God," resident Ray Luciano said.

"I could see flames through the window, pretty severe," Dindyal Ramdat added.

The fire gutted the two-story home just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, leaving just a few belongings intact.

Four people inside were taken to the hospital, but each is expected to be okay.

Fire investigators said the fire started on the first floor but are still trying to figure out what started it.

It's not clear when or if the families will be able to return home.

"Terrible. I feel for them, the family who lost everything," Luciano said.