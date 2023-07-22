4 hurt in Brooklyn high-rise apartment building fire

4 hurt in fire at Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - Several people were hurt in a fire that broke out Saturday morning in a Brooklyn high-rise apartment building.

Video from the scene in Brownsville shows smoke coming from the roof of the building.

It happened at the Christopher Brooks Seth Low Houses on Belmont Avenue.

The fire on the 14th floor broke out a little after 4 a.m.

Four people were injured. Two of them were hospitalized.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.