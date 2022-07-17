Watch CBS News
FDNY: 4 hospitalized from overnight fire in Fordham Heights

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

4 injured in Fordham Heights fire
4 injured in Fordham Heights fire 00:30

NEW YORK -- Four people are hospitalized Sunday from a fire overnight at a building in the Bronx

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene on Ryer Avenue just after midnight in the Fordham Heights section. 

Video from the scene shows large pieces of debris falling from the building and crashing onto the ground below. 

According to the FDNY, the fire started on second floor of the 6-story building. 

The injured were taken to Jacobi Hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions. 

The fire was under control. 

