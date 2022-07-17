FDNY: 4 hospitalized from overnight fire in Fordham Heights

NEW YORK -- Four people are hospitalized Sunday from a fire overnight at a building in the Bronx.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene on Ryer Avenue just after midnight in the Fordham Heights section.

Video from the scene shows large pieces of debris falling from the building and crashing onto the ground below.

According to the FDNY, the fire started on second floor of the 6-story building.

The injured were taken to Jacobi Hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The fire was under control.