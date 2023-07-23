4 firefighters hurt battling overnight bodega fire in Queens
NEW YORK -- Four firefighters were hurt battling a bodega fire overnight in Queens.
The flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on 212th Street in Queens Village.
The FDNY said more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.
The four injured firefighters were treated at Jamaica Hospital and are expected to be OK.
The fire is now under control.
