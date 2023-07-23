Watch CBS News
4 firefighters hurt battling overnight bodega fire in Queens

4 firefighters hurt battling Queens bodega fire
NEW YORK -- Four firefighters were hurt battling a bodega fire overnight in Queens. 

The flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on 212th Street in Queens Village

The FDNY said more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene. 

The four injured firefighters were treated at Jamaica Hospital and are expected to be OK.

The fire is now under control. 

First published on July 23, 2023 / 9:39 AM

