Several injured in 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The FDNY responded to a four alarm fire at a building Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

Firefighters got the call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a fire at a two-story mixed use building on Church Avenue.

The FDNY says the fire broke out on the first floor, and several storefronts were affected.

At least four people have minor injuries.