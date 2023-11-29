3-year-old boy struck by driver, killed in Queens
NEW YORK -- A child was struck by a driver and killed in Queens on Wednesday.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. on College Point Boulevard near 41st Avenue in Flushing.
Police say the driver of a white four-door sedan was pulling out of a parking spot when they struck a 3-year-old boy.
The driver did not stay on the scene.
The 3-year-old was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital, where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.