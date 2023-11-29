3-year-old boy struck by driver, killed in Queens

NEW YORK -- A child was struck by a driver and killed in Queens on Wednesday.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on College Point Boulevard near 41st Avenue in Flushing.

Police say the driver of a white four-door sedan was pulling out of a parking spot when they struck a 3-year-old boy.

The driver did not stay on the scene.

The 3-year-old was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.