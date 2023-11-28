3 women sought after 2 cab drivers robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three women after two cab drivers were robbed at gunpoint in Midtown and the Bronx.

Police released images of the women in hopes that someone may recognize them after police said they robbed taxi drivers in two separate incidents.

The first took place at Grand Central Terminal at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the three women allegedly pulled a gun on a 60-year-old cab driver. The women demanded the driver hand over his cell phone before they hopped out of the taxi, and were last seen running inside the Grand Central-42nd Street subway staion.

Two hours later, around 3 a.m., the trio then took a cab to the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx. Police said when the driver dropped the women off near Ryer Avenue and 180th Street, they pulled out a gun and demanded the 59-year-old's phone and wallet with about $200 in cash before running away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.