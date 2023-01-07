Three suspects arrested after Upper West Side shooting

NEW YORK -- There were frightening moments late Friday afternoon on the Upper West Side after shots were fired at 75th Street and Columbus Avenue and led to a police chase.

The suspects were caught near the West Side Highway, nearly 30 blocks away. Three people were arrested, according to police sources.

Witnesses said they saw officers escort at least one man in handcuffs from Riverside Park and into the back of a police cruiser.

Police received a 911 call about shots fired on West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West just before 4 p.m.

Sources said the suspects shot at a man in a Rolls-Royce. Bullets pierced the window of at least one SUV and shell casings were found at the scene.

NYPD officers started looking for a dark-colored SUV after either the victim or witnesses gave a description of the suspects' vehicle.

Police stopped a vehicle with that description at West 108th Street and Riverside Drive, a little less than 2.5 miles from the scene.

Officers caught the suspects after a foot chase. At least one gun was found in Riverside Park, where the men were captured.

No one was hurt.