3 people stabbed to death in St. Albans, Queens

NEW YORK - Police say three people were stabbed to death Tuesday morning in Queens.

The stabbing happened around 7:15 a.m. on Milburn Street near 122nd Avenue in St. Albans.

All three victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect turned themselves in to the 113 Precinct.

So far, there's no word on a motive or whether the victims knew their attacker.

Sources tell CBS New York the crime was domestic in nature.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.