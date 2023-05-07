3 people killed when car slams into tree in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Three people were killed in a crash Sunday morning in Brooklyn.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Shore Road near Second Avenue in Bay Ridge.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the car to go off the road and strike a tree near the Belt Parkway.
Police said a man and two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was taken to the hospital.
