Watch CBS News
Local News

3 Newark firefighters hurt when fire engine crashes into car

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Newark fire engine crashes with car
Newark fire engine crashes with car 00:21

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a crash between a car and a Newark fire engine. 

Investigators said the fire truck was en route to an alarm at around 11 p.m. Sunday when it crashed at Lafayette and Mulberry streets. 

Three firefighters and an unreleased number of people in the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.