3 Newark firefighters hurt when fire engine crashes into car
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a crash between a car and a Newark fire engine.
Investigators said the fire truck was en route to an alarm at around 11 p.m. Sunday when it crashed at Lafayette and Mulberry streets.
Three firefighters and an unreleased number of people in the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
