NEW YORK - There were only minor injuries after a large passenger van crashed into a store late Monday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Utica Avenue.

The FDNY said the van was removed from the building, and three people were taken to Kings County Hospital.

There's no word yet on what may have caused the crash.