3 hurt when fire breaks out inside home in Forest Hills, Queens
NEW YORK -- Three people were hurt when a fire broke out Wednesday in Queens.
The flames were reported around 9:30 p.m. at a two-story home on 62nd Road near Yellowstone Boulevard in Forest Hills.
Dozens of firefighters brought the blaze under control less than an hour later.
The victims were taken to the hospital, where one was listed in serious condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
