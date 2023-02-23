Watch CBS News
3 hurt when fire breaks out inside home in Forest Hills, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Three people were hurt when a fire broke out Wednesday in Queens.

The flames were reported around 9:30 p.m. at a two-story home on 62nd Road near Yellowstone Boulevard in Forest Hills

Dozens of firefighters brought the blaze under control less than an hour later. 

The victims were taken to the hospital, where one was listed in serious condition. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 7:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

