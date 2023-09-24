3 hospitalized after fire tears through Brooklyn building

NEW YORK - Three people were hospitalized after a massive fire tore through an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn overnight.

The fire at 28 MacDonough Street displaced dozens of residents.

Fire crews said they were able to rescue everyone inside quickly, but three people needed to be rushed to the hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

It was a valiant effort to get the fire under control. More than 100 emergency personnel responded.

Video shows just how intense the fire was, with flames leaping skyward from the top floor of the building. The 3-alarm fire swallowed the top floor of the building just after midnight Sunday morning. The flames were so large, they could be seen shooting out of the roof, and the smoke billowed into the sky.

Some people couldn't evacuate through the main exit, so they were forced to use the fire escape as the flames consumed the floor above.

People could be seen getting emotional, embracing one another, as the fire burned. A fireman was seen carrying a child out, and then reuniting them with their loved one.

Neighbors in the area couldn't believe the sight they were seeing as it all unfolded.

"Water damage. The roof collapsed in each apartment," resident Jackie Graham said. "Just trying to make sure my family is OK, trying to find a place to stay, because right now, we don't have a place to stay. We are basically homeless."

"I am stressed, in disbelief, cant believe it, words cant describe how I feel," resident Naomi Ezell said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.