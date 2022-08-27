Watch CBS News
Crime

3 found shot near Toms River shopping center; 1 dead, 1 critical

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A man was killed and two other people were injured, one critically, when gunfire erupted Saturday at a shopping center in Toms River, New Jersey

Police responded at around 1:20 a.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza on Hooper Avenue. 

Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center. Another 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a Monmouth County hospital and a 25-year-old was treated and released.

No arrests were immediately announced. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or Toms River Police at 732-349-0150

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.