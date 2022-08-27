3 found shot near Toms River shopping center; 1 dead, 1 critical
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A man was killed and two other people were injured, one critically, when gunfire erupted Saturday at a shopping center in Toms River, New Jersey.
Police responded at around 1:20 a.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza on Hooper Avenue.
Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center. Another 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a Monmouth County hospital and a 25-year-old was treated and released.
No arrests were immediately announced.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or Toms River Police at 732-349-0150
