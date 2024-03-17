3 firefighters injured battling mixed residential-commercial building fire in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire on Saturday.

The blaze started in the afternoon in a mixed residential-commercial building on Grand Street in Jersey City. Officials said the ceiling collapsed on top of the firefighters working inside.

"The fire spread from one building to the other. You have heavy fire in all the walls and the confined spaces," Jersey City Fire Department Chief Stephan Drennan said. "There have been renovations in here, multiple levels of ceiling and floors, and now we got floor underneath, so they have been working hard on exposing that fire, that stubborn fire."

There was no immediate word on the condition of the firefighters.

Officials said the Red Cross is helping three adults and three children displaced by the fire.