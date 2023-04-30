Watch CBS News
3 firefighters, civilian injured in Brooklyn synagogue fire

FDNY: Faulty wiring to blame for fire at Brooklyn synagogue
NEW YORK -- Three firefighters and a civilian are recovering from injuries after fire broke out early Sunday morning at a Brooklyn synagogue.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on 56th Street in Midwood.

Investigators say it was caused by faulty electrical wiring on the first floor of the synagogue.

The four injured victims were taken to Lutheran Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 7:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

