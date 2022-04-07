Watch CBS News

3 elementary school students in Yonkers hospitalized after eating edible marijuana

NEW YORK - Yonkers Police indicate no charges will be filed after three elementary students accidentally ate edible marijuana and had to be taken to the hospital. 

Authorities say a student at the Patricia DiChiaro Elementary School thought it was chocolate and shared it with two friends on Tuesday. 

They soon felt nauseous. 

Police say they're handling the incident as an accident since New York decriminalized marijuana possession, and that adults need to be responsible with any substances that should be kept away from children. 

