3 children from Long Island killed in car crash on I-95 in Florida

NEW YORK -- There was a tragedy in Florida for a Long Island family.

Three children from Bay Shore were killed in a car crash on Saturday on I-95 near the Georgia border.

Police say the victims, ages 10, 12, and 14, were riding in a car that slowed down on a bridge, and was hit from behind by an SUV.

The sedan's 24-year-old driver was seriously hurt. The other passengers, a 47-year-old woman and another teenager, are in critical condition.

Their names have not been released.

The 23-year-old driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.