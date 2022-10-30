3 children, 1 adult killed when fire breaks out at Bronx family home

NEW YORK -- Four people were killed, including three children, when a fire broke out Sunday morning in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. to a two-story building on Quimby Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue.

Officials said a 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man and 10-month-old baby girl died at the hospital.

A 41-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are hospitalized with critical injuries, and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mayor Eric Adams visited the scene, where he met with the family and their neighbors.

"It's just one of those unfortunate situations, and we are going to be here for the family to make sure that we can assist with all the burials and any support that they need at this time," Adams said. "It was a very unfortunate situation, and I just wanted to make sure I came out to speak with the residents of the block, and I spoke with the dad of some of the children involved and just let him know that the city is going to be here to assist him during this difficult time."

The mayor was asked what the father had to say.

"He lost his children, and it's extremely painful. But this is a block with a heavy Yemeni community, so the block and the community is going to rally around this family, and the city is going to rally around them," he said.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson also released the following statement:

Today is a sad day for our Castle Hill community as we learned of an early morning two-alarm residential fire that has left us in mourning. We are heartbroken at the loss of lives, including children and those residents who are in the hospital with serious injuries. Our office has been on the scene this morning with local elected officials and will work closely to help support all impacted families. Sadly, we are reminded of the horrific residential fires in our borough that have taken too many lives and have left us collectively traumatized. We are, however, grateful for the swift response of our first responders, the FDNY, NYPD, Emergency Management, and the Department of Buildings. As the investigation is underway into the cause of this fire, we ask all Bronxites to join us in praying for our neighbors. We lift our families up and pray for healing and strength.

