21-year-old man shot overnight in Greenwich Village

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say a man was shot late Monday night in Greenwich Village. 

It happened just before midnight by the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 13th Street. 

Police said the 21-year-old victim was shot in the buttocks and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

We're told he was uncooperative with investigators. 

They say the shooting had nothing to do with the Halloween festivities in the neighborhood.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 7:19 AM

