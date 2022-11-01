21-year-old man shot overnight in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK - Police say a man was shot late Monday night in Greenwich Village.

It happened just before midnight by the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 13th Street.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was shot in the buttocks and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

We're told he was uncooperative with investigators.

They say the shooting had nothing to do with the Halloween festivities in the neighborhood.

