Remote, hybrid work schedules leading to record-setting holiday travel season

NEWARK, N.J. -- Planes, trains and automobiles will all be working overtime this holiday travel season as long lines at airports and busy highways add to the stress.

No matter how you're getting to your destination, AAA says you should leave early and be ready for delays.

This travel season is expected to be record-setting in the skies and another busy one on the roads.

More people travel for Thanksgiving than and other holiday in the U.S.

Families are boarding planes nearly a week ahead of time because of hybrid and remote work schedules.

TSA expects about 30 million passengers will fly between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28.

The number of flights will tick up this weekend especially, going from roughly 39,000 to 44,000.

But TSA says the busiest, record-breaking day is expected to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when 3.2 million pass through security checkpoints.

"What AAA is seeing is that people are continuing to travel post-pandemic, and each year the numbers are getting bigger and bigger. We haven't seen any pullback since 2020," said Aixa Diaz, a AAA spokesperson.

Don't expect much of a reprieve on the roads as most will get to their destinations by car.

If you're planning to drive, the worst times to hit the road are Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., when holiday traffic combines with the workday commute.

Experts recommend leaving early instead of on Thanksgiving Day.