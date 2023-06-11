Watch CBS News
National Puerto Rican Day Parade expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators along Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade marches on Fifth Avenue on Sunday. 

Organizers of the parade, now in its 66th year, said this year's event will feature 25,000 participants and 1 million spectators along the route. 

The parade is a massive celebration of music, history and achievements in Puerto Rican culture. 

Singer, radio personality and life coach Judy Torres is one of this year's honorees. 

"When you go to the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the biggest thing you feel is the pride and the euphoria, and it's contagious. You don't have to be Puerto Rican to feel it. Just go and see for yourself. It's an incredible thing. It's unforgettable," said Torres. 

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and runs along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street. Drivers should expect traffic and delays in the area.

