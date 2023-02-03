Watch CBS News
2023 Grammys will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

NEW YORK -- When the Grammys are handed out on Sunday, hip-hop will be well-represented.

The show will include a special segment celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with some of the genre's biggest stars.

Hip-hop legends like Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Run DMC and many more will perform.

LL Cool J will introduce the segment, and Questlove, the Roots and Black Thought will lead the celebration.

You can see that performance and much more during the Grammy Awards on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

