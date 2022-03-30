New York Road Runners announces unparalleled interest in 2022 TCS New York City Marathon

NYC Marathon to return this year at full capacity

NEW YORK -- It looks like there are plenty of people who want to take part in this year's New York City Marathon.

The New York Road Runners announced an unparalleled interest from those who want to run the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon.

More than 84,000 applications were received for the non-guaranteed entry drawing. An estimated 12% will be accepted.

The race will be at full capacity this year with 50,000 runners for the first time since 2019.

It will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6.