2-year-old boy drowns in pool at home in Linden, N.J.

LINDEN, N.J. -- A family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old who drowned at a pool on Sunday.

It happened on McKinley Street in Linden.

It was a great pool day to close out the weekend, when, unfortunately, tragedy struck.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told CBS2's Kevin Rincon police were called Sunday afternoon. Paramedics were on hand for hours before the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Rincon saw officers out documenting the scene, gathering as much information as possible.

Right now, it's not known what lead up to the drowning, or how it all happened, but we do know the family has been grieving together at the home on McKinley Street.

The mayor said it's hard to process what happened.

"Your heart goes out to the family. It's something you never can prepare for," Armstead said. "I just want to let them know, if there's anything we can do as a city to help ease your pain or help comfort them that we're here for them to help them get through this terrible time in their lives."

And that pain is raw right now. There was a lot of anguish on the family members' faces, and we learned that it happened at the boy's grandmother's home. He was there visiting.