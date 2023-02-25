2 women shot in East New York

NEW YORK - The search is on for the gunman who shot two women.

It happened on Blake Avenue in East New York around midnight.

We're told the women, ages 30 and 37, were both wounded in their left legs.

They are now in stable condition.

Police say a male suspect took off on foot.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.