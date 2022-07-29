2 wanted after shootout between NYPD officers, Chelsea robbery suspects

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers were involved in a shootout while responding to a reported robbery Friday in Chelsea and two suspects remain on the loose.

Police were on the scene investigating for hours after the suspects allegedly fired at officers and got away, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported.

It happened at around 2:45 a.m. at West 21st Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police said plainclothes officers wearing NYPD windbreakers were on-duty inside Doux when a bouncer alerted them to a robbery happening in front of the club.

One of the suspects started shooting when the officers approached, police said. The officers returned fire, but no one was hit during the shootout.

The two suspects left in a light-colored sedan.

"There's no respect for authority and things like this is gonna happen. Then people want to blame the guns? It's not the guns. It's the criminals that you're letting constantly out on the street doing the same thing that they did prior," said Monet Bourne, a Chelsea resident.

The NYPD shut down Sixth Avenue between West 20th Street and West 22nd Street. Officers were seen investigating a dark-colored SUV with a bullet to the door.

Another shooting happened in the area on Monday; one man was struck. Afterwards, residents told CBS2's they used to feel safe in the neighborhood, but things are changing.

"When I go see my friend over on 22nd and Broadway, if it's after dark I'll literally take an Uber home," a resident said.

"I've been living here for about a year now. I'm planning to live here for a long time. I've never felt unsafe or had any issues. So I'm pretty surprised," said Sarah Haas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.