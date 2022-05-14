Watch CBS News
2 teenagers shot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police searching for suspect

NEW YORK -- Two teenage boys are recovering Saturday after they were shot in Brooklyn.

A 16-year-old was shot in the right hand and a 15-year-old was shot in the ankle on Park Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been reported.

The teens were in stable condition.

