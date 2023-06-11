Watch CBS News
Local News

2 suspects wanted after man and woman robbed in elevator at Greenwich Village subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspects accused of robbing couple at Greenwich Village subway station
Suspects accused of robbing couple at Greenwich Village subway station 00:34

NEW YORK -- Two suspects are wanted after a man and woman were robbed inside an elevator at a subway station in Greenwich Village

Investigators said the female suspects attacked the man and woman at the West 4th Street-Washington Square station on May 26. 

Police said the suspects repeatedly punched the man and woman and stole the man's cellphone. 

6-pct-td-2-robbery-final-image.jpg
NYPD

The man and woman were treated at the hospital. 

Police said the suspects left on a southbound F train. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 10:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.