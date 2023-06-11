2 suspects wanted after man and woman robbed in elevator at Greenwich Village subway station

NEW YORK -- Two suspects are wanted after a man and woman were robbed inside an elevator at a subway station in Greenwich Village.

Investigators said the female suspects attacked the man and woman at the West 4th Street-Washington Square station on May 26.

Police said the suspects repeatedly punched the man and woman and stole the man's cellphone.

NYPD

The man and woman were treated at the hospital.

Police said the suspects left on a southbound F train.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.