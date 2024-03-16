2 stabbed in Queens, suspect in custody, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A suspect is in custody following a double stabbing in Woodside, Queens on Saturday.

Police responded to the scene on 54th Street near 31st Avenue during the afternoon. A 69-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were wounded and taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The suspect, who is in a wheelchair, was taken into custody at the scene.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the attack, but neighbors said the suspect lives in the building, suffers from mental health issues, and has made threats to tenants.