2 shot in Brooklyn drive-by

NEW YORK - Two men were shot in a drive-by in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at Irving Avenue and Stanhope Street in Bushwick.

A 22-year-old was shot in the stomach. A 24-year-old was shot in the leg. They were both hospitalized and are expected to survive.

The victims say the gunman opened fire from a dark vehicle and drove off southbound on Irving Avenue.

The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately known.

