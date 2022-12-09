2 shot in Brooklyn drive-by

Watch CBS News
By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - Two men were shot in a drive-by in Brooklyn early Friday morning. 

It happened just after 4 a.m. at Irving Avenue and Stanhope Street in Bushwick. 

A 22-year-old was shot in the stomach. A 24-year-old was shot in the leg. They were both hospitalized and are expected to survive. 

The victims say the gunman opened fire from a dark vehicle and drove off southbound on Irving Avenue. 

The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately known. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 9:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

