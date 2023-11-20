2 people seriously hurt in fire at Upper West Side building
NEW YORK -- Two people were seriously hurt when a fire broke out Monday on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.
The fire started around 6 a.m. on the second floor of a nine story building on Broadway near West 99th Street.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene as dozens of firefighters responded, along with a HAZMAT team.
First responders took two people to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials say they found a charred scooter inside.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.