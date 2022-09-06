Watch CBS News
2 people killed in wrong-way crash on New York State Thruway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TUXEDO, N.Y. -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash overnight on the New York State Thruway. 

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday between exits 16 and 15A in Tuxedo. 

New York State Police said a car drove north in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on. 

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation, as police try to determine why the first car was driving the wrong way.

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

First published on September 6, 2022 / 10:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

