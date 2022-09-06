2 people killed in wrong-way crash on New York State Thruway

TUXEDO, N.Y. -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash overnight on the New York State Thruway.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday between exits 16 and 15A in Tuxedo.

New York State Police said a car drove north in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, as police try to determine why the first car was driving the wrong way.