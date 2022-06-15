2 people, ages 17 and 22, drown at Mine Hill Beach in Morris County, N.J.

MINE HILL, N.J. -- Officials say two people drowned Tuesday at Mine Hill Beach in Morris County, New Jersey.

EMS crews responded around 5:30 p.m. and were approached by a group of people in the parking lot who said two men went into the water and never came out.

Multiple agencies searched Sunset Lake for hours before divers were able to recover the bodies.

The victims were 17 and 22 years old. Their names have not been released.