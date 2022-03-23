Watch CBS News

2 NYPD officers injured after their cruiser was T-boned in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Four people, including two police officers, were rushed to the hospital overnight after a police car was T-boned as it was headed to a call. 

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Park and Bedford Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. 

The NYPD says the police car had its lights on when a Mercedes went through the intersection. 

Two officers and two people in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The driver was arrested for DWI. 

First published on March 23, 2022 / 6:11 AM

