2 NYPD officers injured after their cruiser was T-boned in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Four people, including two police officers, were rushed to the hospital overnight after a police car was T-boned as it was headed to a call.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Park and Bedford Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The NYPD says the police car had its lights on when a Mercedes went through the intersection.

Two officers and two people in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was arrested for DWI.