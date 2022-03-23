2 NYPD officers injured after their cruiser was T-boned in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Four people, including two police officers, were rushed to the hospital overnight after a police car was T-boned as it was headed to a call.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Park and Bedford Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
The NYPD says the police car had its lights on when a Mercedes went through the intersection.
Two officers and two people in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver was arrested for DWI.
