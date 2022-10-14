2 NYPD officers injured after being struck by car during foot chase in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Two police officers and a suspect were hurt when they were hit by a car in the Bronx on Thursday night.
It happened right outside a Target store on West 225th Street in the Kingsbridge section of the borough.
The NYPD said the officers were running after a suspect accused of shoplifting at the Target when they were struck.
The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.