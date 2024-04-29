2 New York City beaches make Travel + Leisure's "25 Best in the USA." See the complete list.

NEW YORK -- Travel + Leisure magazine's annual list of the 25 best beaches in the U.S. includes a pair of popular ones right here in New York City.

The two beaches are sharing the prestigious space with other sun, sand and surf spots in places like Hawaii, California and Florida.

George Schlereth of Forest Hills said his love for Rockaway Beach predates the hit 1978 song by the Ramones with lyrics that went, "Rock, rock, Rockaway Beach."

"It's a great place to spend the afternoon. It's the best place you could go," Schlereth said.

So what else makes Rockaway Beach such a fan favorite?

Travel + Leisure praised Rockaway Beach's "Five-mile boardwalk, and surf-worthy waves."

"It's definitely very diverse. People come from all over come here," said Kristen Supple of Far Rockaway.

"Rockaway Beach, because I love like the waves and boogie boarding and they have great ice cream and food," said 10-year-old Jordan Cannetti.

"I used to come here as a kid with my parents and family and it's just night and day. The boardwalk, it's just amazing. Now, the restaurant," his father said. "The parks along the boardwalk are just amazing. Ninja Park is great The pickle ball, the basketball."

"They spent so much money fixing up the Rockaways. They brought in more people, more families down there. The place is packed now," Schlereth added.

And let's not forget the amazing Coney Island

Coney Island bubbled up to the Top 25 as well, with the editors of Travel + Leisure writing, "Coney Island is a perfect seaside wonderland of nostalgia and kitschy fun."

Kenya Dethan, who is 7, called it her favorite beach.

"I like the nice water. I like going on the roller coasters," Dethan said.

The thing about Coney Island is there is so much to do -- sand and surf, the boardwalk with the amusements, and the food and drinks -- all of it rain or shine.

"Number one in the world, Coney Island," resident David Dingle said. "Best of both worlds. You're at the beach and the stores all together, all in one place. Once you're here, you don't want to go back home."

Also making the best beaches list is the New Jersey favorite for fun, Asbury Park. It's the hometown of music legend Bruce Springsteen and features clubs like The Stone Pony, which keep the town highly rated and rockin'.