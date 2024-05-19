2 men riding scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens. Here's the latest on NYPD's search for the driver.

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run in Queens that left two people dead.

Smashed pieces of a scooter laid on a curved part of 57th Avenue in Elmhurst on Sunday morning, a grim reminder of the lives lost.

One woman said she was at home when she heard the crash just after 8 a.m. Police then closed off 57th Avenue near 80th Street for hours.

"The motorcycle of the people that were on the ground, the guy was face down and they were giving him CPR," the woman said.

Video shows the driver flee, return to the scene, and then flee again

Surveillance video shows two people on a scooter driving down 57th Avenue. Seconds later, police say they were hit by a silver Volkswagen hatchback head-on, adding that vehicle than smashed into two parked cars, causing a fire.

The driver was seen getting out of the car and running. Moments later, he is seen returning to retrieve something from his vehicle and then runs off again.

"I just felt to so bad for the people. This guy in the car looked back at the people he injured and took off and I can't believe he took off," another woman said.

Firefighters responded and got the blaze under control, even smashing a parked van's windows to let the smoke out. Police said one of the men on the scooter died at the scene and the other died at the hospital.

"I hope he gets captured because he literally did all this. It's terrible," the woman said.

Those who live in the neighborhood said the curved portion of 57th Avenue is dangerous.

"It's scary because my area is on a bend, so a bump should be put and lots of signs to say slow down," the first woman said.

"Being more careful and watch out for the cars out there. I hope they put a slow-down sign at the curve," the other said.

Anyone with any information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.