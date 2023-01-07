2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each sold in New York

NEW YORK -- Two second-prize tickets each worth $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing were sold in New York, the lottery said Saturday.

One lucky winner purchased their ticket at Puja Convenience in Manhattan. Another got their ticket at a store upstate in Troy.

Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball of 13.

No tickets sold won the $940 million jackpot.

Tuesday night's drawing will be for an estimated $1.1 billion jackpot, the third largest in Mega Millions history.