Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each sold in New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Winning numbers drawn for $904 million Mega Millions jackpot
Winning numbers drawn for $904 million Mega Millions jackpot 00:23

NEW YORK -- Two second-prize tickets each worth $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing were sold in New York, the lottery said Saturday. 

One lucky winner purchased their ticket at Puja Convenience in Manhattan. Another got their ticket at a store upstate in Troy. 

Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball of 13. 

No tickets sold won the $940 million jackpot.

RELATED: Here's why there are so many billion-dollar lottery jackpots

Tuesday night's drawing will be for an estimated $1.1 billion jackpot, the third largest in Mega Millions history. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 12:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.