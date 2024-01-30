Watch CBS News
2 Legionnaires' disease cases identified in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - New York City's Health Department is alerting tenants of a public housing building in Brooklyn about Legionnaires' disease

Two residents in the building on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville have been diagnosed with the disease within the past 12 months. 

People get Legionnaire's disease by breathing in the vapor of contaminated water. 

Health officials say residents should not take showers since they can create mist. However, tenants can still use and drink the water. 

The water system will be tested for evidence of bacteria. 

Roughly 200-500 New Yorkers get Legionnaires' disease every year. 

