2 killed after boat capsizes on Long Island Sound near Stamford

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two men died Sunday morning after a boat capsized on the Long Island Sound.

It happened about a mile offshore from West Beach in Stamford.

Officials said a total of four adult men were on the boat and all were wearing life jackets. They were all taken to the hospital, but sadly two of them did not make it.

There was no immediate word on how or why the boat capsized.

First published on April 17, 2022 / 9:27 PM

