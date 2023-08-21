2 injured when fire tears through home in Orange County, N.Y.
WASHINGTONVILLE, N.Y. - At least two people were seriously hurt when a fire tore through a home early Monday morning in Orange County, N.Y.
Video shows flames shooting through the roof of the home on Overlook Drive in Washingtonville.
Two people - a man and a woman - were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with severe burns.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
