2 injured when fire tears through home in Orange County, N.Y.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

WASHINGTONVILLE, N.Y. - At least two people were seriously hurt when a fire tore through a home early Monday morning in Orange County, N.Y. 

Video shows flames shooting through the roof of the home on Overlook Drive in Washingtonville. 

Two people - a man and a woman - were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with severe burns. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on August 21, 2023 / 12:37 PM

