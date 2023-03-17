Watch CBS News
2 injured in crane collapse at Amazon construction site in Westchester County

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. -- Police are investigating after a crane collapsed at an Amazon construction site in Westchester County early Friday afternoon.

Chopper 2's Dan Rice was over the scene off Route 9A near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Hawthorne. The arm of the crane was seen laying on the construction pad after it came down at around 12:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed that two people were injured and taken to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

