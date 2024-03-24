Watch CBS News
2 injured, 1 critically, in Queens apartment building fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two people were rushed to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a fire broke out inside an apartment in Queens on Sunday.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. at a building near 110th Street and 71st Avenue in Forest Hills. Dozens of firefighters and EMS first responders were called to the scene.

"I was surprised. I saw all the glass on the floor. I saw the burned building. I saw the police and the fire department. It usually is a very safe, safe building," one witness said.

The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital. Their names have not been released.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. 

