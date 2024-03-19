2 hurt when parapet collapses into scaffold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt in a partial collapse at a Brooklyn building Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at Stuyvesant Avenue and Greene Avenue.

Video from the scene shows a building that was wrapped in scaffolding with part of its parapet missing.

Initial reports suggest the missing portion of the parapet fell into the scaffolding.

The victims suffered serious injuries, according to the FDNY. They were rushed to the hospital.

Department of Buildings personnel are on the scene.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.